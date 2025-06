St Helens Festival is happening this weekend over at St Helen Parish in Riverside.

They will have rides, food, flea market, full kitchen, instants, showdown, basket raffles, games, book fair, bingo, beer garden, and fun for the whole family.

More information on St. Helen Festival 2025

Hours for the event will be Friday 6:30pm-11:00pm, Saturday 1:00pm-11:00pm, & Sunday 1:00pm-9:00pm.