Stealing is Bad, M'kay?

Grinch sequel FILE PHOTO: The classic Dr. Seuss book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is getting a sequel this year. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content /Getty Images)
By Nikki Montgomery

Someone is stealing from Woody! Everyone knows that he and I have a bit of a love/hate relationship, but he has 100% of my support on this one! First, someone stole the candy cane/pool noodle creation that he made to decorate around his yard. That was low. But now someone, with a heart that is obviously two sizes too small, has stolen his inflatable Grinch! I am not only angry for Woody, but I am sad for his three little boys! I hope that this real-life Grinch sees the error of their ways and returns the inflatable Grind (and Christmas joy!!!) to Woody’s home!


