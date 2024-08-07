Steven Soderbergh's 'Presence' drops haunting teaser

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

After haunting audiences at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, director Steven Soderbergh's movie Presence let its presence be known with a creepy teaser on Wednesday.

The teaser doesn't give away anything about the plot: It's just a overhead shot of a suburban street, punctuated by a high-pitched whine.

As the shot rises, eventually entering a home through the window, the screen is slowly filled with titles from the director's filmography, from 1989's Sex, Lies and Videotape through Ocean's Eleven, the Oscar winners Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and finally to the new movie's title.

The movie stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Julia Fox, and is a ghost story visually told from the ghost's point of view.

The release from NEON opens in January 2025.

