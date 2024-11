Subway lawsuit FILE PHOTO: A woman in New York has filed a lawsuit against Subway saying that the sandwiches do not have the amount of meat in them as advertised. (Sirasit Kulasu/Birch Photography - stock.adobe.com)

Subway has introduced a Double Chocolate Peppermint Foot Long Cookie for the holidays.

It has a whopping 1,330 calories and is available until December 31st.

The cookie is made with

chocolate and white chips,

peppermint swirls,

and candy cane pieces.

Could you eat the entire thing by yourself? Does this new holiday treat sound good? Let us know in the comments below.