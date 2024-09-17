Sunday night's Emmy Awards rating sees 54% boost from last show

Eugene and Dan Levy may never have hosted an awards show together, but the Schitt's Creek stars' stint onstage on ABC Sunday night delivered numbers not seen since 2021.

The telecast broke a streak of all-time low ratings earned by the last two broadcasts, according to numbers confirmed by ABC Audio.

The Levys — but more importantly the coronation of two already-popular shows The Bear and Shōgun — boosted the viewership by more than 54% from the last one, which was held in January on Fox, to nearly 7 million people.

That January telecast, the strike-delayed 75th annual Emmys, drew just 4.3 million people.

ABC points out that the 2021 telecast, which was held on CBS, also benefitted from an NFL game lead-in, which Sunday night's telecast didn't have.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.