Surviving 'Taxi' stars plan 45th reunion on 'The View'

Tony Danza, Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner and Carol Kane will be getting back together at the Sunshine Cab Company, as part of a 45th anniversary to the beloved, Emmy-winning sitcom Taxi, courtesy of ABC's The View.

Danza tells People the event will be seen on December 11's installment of the daytime chat show.

Whoopi Goldberg first spilled the tea that something was in the works on The View's companion ABC Audio podcast Beyond the Table. She explained Hirsch called her personally to try to set up the gathering.

"He called, he said, 'Listen, we are all gonna be in town. It's the 45th anniversary, and we're all in town because we're seeing Danny's show on Broadway [I Need This]. Could you get us on The View? We should get on The View," Goldberg recalled.

Danza tells People the old friends "have been getting together on a Zoom every month for three, four years now and we see each other a lot."

He confirmed Hirsch with setting the whole thing up. "Judd is the most energetic ... I don't know how old he is. He's incredible," 72-year-old Danza enthused Thursday at the New York City premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Hirsch, now 88, played levelheaded cabbie Alex Reiger; Henner was Elaine Nardo, a single mom and aspiring artist; Danza played wannabe boxing champ Tony Banta; Lloyd played the burned-out "Reverend" Jim Ignatowski; DeVito was their scheming dispatcher Louie De Palma; and Kane played Simka Gravas, the eventual wife of the late Andy Kaufman's mechanic Latka Gravas.

Of the main cast, Kaufman passed away in 1984 and Jeff Conaway, who played aspiring actor Bobby Wheeler, died in 2011.

Taxi ran from 1978 to 1982 on ABC and from 1982 to 1983 on NBC.

