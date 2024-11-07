Taco Bell brings back legendary discontinued items

Sign For Fast Food Brand Taco Bell Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell on 1st July 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants founded in 1962 by Glen Bell. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Remember some of those items from the past and maybe from your youth that you swear were the greatest? Upset they no longer serve them?

Now Taco Bell has brought back some of the legendary items from the past for a limited time.

They also categorized them by decade. According to their official press release, here’s what they’re offering:

‘60s - Tostada: An O.G. menu item, which was one of six menu items released in 1962 at Taco Bell’s first walkup location in Southern California. It is comprised of a crispy corn tostada shell, layered with savory refried beans, tangy red sauce, crispy lettuce and shredded cheese, for $2.19*.



One of our "most-hacked" burritos and an item as edgy as the 1970s, this luscious burrito is filled with savory refried beans, crunchy onions, shredded cheddar cheese and green sauce made with green chili, tomatillos, jalapeño peppers and spices, available for $2.49*.



One of our most requested comeback items and a member of every '80s clique, the Meximelt is made with freshly prepared pico de gallo, a blend of three cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar and monterey jack melted with craveable seasoned beef in a tortilla, available for $2.99*.



The ultimate '90s kid, the Beef Gordita Supreme returns for $2.99*, featuring a pillowy warm flatbread filled with savory seasoned beef, cool reduced-fat sour cream, crisp lettuce, blend of three cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar & monterey jack and topped with diced tomatoes.



A star was born in Y2K as the Caramel Apple Empanada came on the scene with its golden-brown, crispy exterior filled with apple pieces and a flavorful creamy caramel filling, available for $2.99*. The Caramel Apple Empanada is continuously demanded by fans and will be available starting November 21 for a limited time.



What are you most excited to try?