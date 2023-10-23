'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' holds of 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' topping box office with $31 million

Taylor Swift Productions

By George Costantino

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour topped the domestic box office for the second straight grabbing an estimated $31 million. The concert film added an estimated $10.5 million, for a worldwide total of $164.8 million.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann's bestselling book about the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, had to settle for a second place debut, earning an estimated $23 million at North American box office. There was better news for the Robert De Niro/Leonardo DiCaprio-led film overseas, where it took in an estimated $21 million, for a $44 million global debut, beating The Eras Tour's $41.5 million weekend global tally.

The Exorcist: Believer pulled up in third place with an estimated $5.6 million, bringing its three-week domestic total to $54.2 million and $107.6 million globally.

Grabbing fourth place was Paw Patrol: The Might Movie, collecting an estimated $4.1 million in its fourth week of release. Its domestic tally now stands at $56.1 million and $148.4 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was the re-release of Tim Burton's 1993 Halloween classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, delivering an estimated $4.1 million at the North American box office. While it earned a modest $50 million in its initial release, subsequent re-releases have brought that total to $95.3 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!