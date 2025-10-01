Taylor Swift is the only female artist to reach this milestone and it’s pretty impressive

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)
By Jay Edwards

Male artist or female artist, doesn’t matter, this milestone Taylor Swift just reached is very impressive!

Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” doesn’t even come out until Friday, but she didn’t need it to set a new sales record.

Taylor Swift has now become the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million album sales. As of yesterday, she’s was already at the 105 million mark.

Taylor is now 6th in all-time record sales, behind The Beatles (183 million), Garth Brooks (162 million), Elvis (146.5 million), the Eagles (120 million), and Led Zeppelin (112.5 million).

The only other female artist that comes close to her is Mariah Carey with 75 million albums sold.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

