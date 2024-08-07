Thank you to everyone who donated school supplies for the Great Backpack Give Back!

WHIO held their annual Great Backpack Give Back yesterday benefiting Crayons to Classrooms. The Great Backpack Give Back is an event to collect donated schools supplies for Crayons To Classrooms to distribute to local schools.

If you could not make it to donate at one of the three drop off locations yesterday, you can still donate school supplies to Crayons to Classrooms at any Morris Home or Ashley store in the Dayton region until August 31st.

Help us fill this truck full of school supplies! The Great Backpack Give Back is taking place right now until 7pm... Posted by K99.1FM on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

The Great Backpack Give Back has started! We’re at Walmart in Xenia. Stop by and see us! Crayons to Classrooms Posted by Woody K99.1FM on Tuesday, August 6, 2024