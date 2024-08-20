'The Acolyte' canceled after one season

Lucasfilm has struck down the prospects for a second season of The Acolyte.

The Disney+ show, starring Amandla Stenberg and created by Leslye Headland, launched on June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8 million views for the first two chapters, enough to rank at #7 on Nielsen's Top 10.

As the series progressed, it continued to divide fans and viewership dropped, and the show that also starred Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen and The Matrix's Carrie Ann-Moss, ended its eight-episode run on July 16 with the lowest finale viewership numbers for any Star Wars series on Disney+.

The $180 million show scored decently with critics, but even with a seemingly endless campaign of coverage from geek sites, the majority of Star Wars fans didn't respond, according to its Rotten Tomatoes scores.

The aggregator lists The Acolyte's Critics Score at 78%, but the Audience Score at just 18%.

The Acolyte was set 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and centered on the mystery behind the murders of a group of Jedi. Stenberg played the dual role of sisters Osha and Mae, and Headland said in many interviews she was eager to continue the show for a second season.

