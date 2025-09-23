'The Bride!': Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley star as Frankenstein's monster and his lover in teaser trailer

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley are Frankenstein's monster and his betrothed in the official teaser trailer for The Bride!

Warner Bros. Pictures released the teaser trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday.

Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the film, which is described as a bold and iconoclastic take on Mary Shelley's classic monster tale Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.

"A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born," according to the film's official description. "What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!"

Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal and Penélope Cruz also star in the upcoming sci-fi horror film.

"Was I just the same, before the accident?" Buckley's Bride of Frankenstein asks in the trailer.

"There wasn't any accident. Everything we did, we did it on purpose. There is nothing left to do know but live," Bale's Frankenstein's monster says in response.

The Bride! arrives in theaters and on IMAX screens on March 6, 2026.

