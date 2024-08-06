'The Drama': Zendaya and Robert Pattinson could play engaged couple in new A24 project

Kristoffer Borgli, who directed a dream-haunting Nicolas Cage in the acclaimed movie Dream Scenario, might just land two of the most sought-after stars for his next project.

ABC Audio has confirmed Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in "early negotiations" to star in The Drama, Borgli's latest project for studio A24.

While the details are under wraps, rumors suggest it's about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple's big day.

Zendaya was last seen in theaters in another small-scale project, Challengers; production begins on Euphoria's third season in January.

Pattinson's sci-fi movie with Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17, is due in theaters Jan. 31, 2025; his sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman hits theaters in October 2026.

