'The Handmaid's Tale''s 6th and final season gets teaser and premiere date

The final season of The Handmaid's Tale officially has a premiere date and a new teaser.

Fans got a new look at Elisabeth Moss in a teaser for the show's sixth season, released by Hulu on Wednesday. The new season will be out with its first three episodes on April 8, followed by weekly episodes until its finale on May 27.

In the teaser, Moss' character June describes her fight against Gilead and says the red color of the cloaks donned by handmaids in the dystopian society has come to symbolize "the color of rage."

"In the final season of The Handmaid's Tale, June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead," a synopsis for the upcoming season reads.

"Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom," the synopsis continues.

The upcoming season will star Moss alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd and more.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale premieres April 8 on Hulu.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

