'The Last of Us' co-creator Neil Druckmann exits show ahead of season 3

We've seen the last of Neil Druckmann's involvement with The Last of Us.

Druckmann announced he was leaving the HBO show in a statement shared to the official Naughty Dog Instagram on Wednesday.

"I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO," Druckmann wrote. "With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative."

Druckmann is the studio head and head of creative at the video game development company Naughty Dog. He co-created The Last of Us video game and also co-created the HBO series adaptation.

"Co-creating the show has been a career highlight," Druckmann wrote. "It's been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons. I'm deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and the continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II."

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

