'The Little Mermaid' now available on digital

Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is now available for purchase on streaming platforms like Apple TV+, Amazon and Fandango's streaming service Vudu.

The musical film, which stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as the evil Ursula, is an adaptation of the 1989 animated classic.

The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as Ariel's father, King Triton, and Noma Dumezweni as Eric's mother Queen Selina.

Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay respectively take on Ariel's undersea friends Sebastian, Scuttle and Flounder.

The movie had the fifth-biggest Memorial Day weekend opening in history, with a box office take of more than $118 million, and went on to make more than $560 million worldwide.

The movie is set for release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, Sept. 19. News about The Little Mermaid's Disney+ release date is expected in a few weeks.

