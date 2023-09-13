'The Morning Show' executive producer on the power dynamics at play in season 3

The Morning Show returns to Apple TV+ for its third season on Wednesday, September 13, and executive producer Lauren Neustadter says there is even more behind-the-scenes drama in store for the news team at UBA.

At the head of that team is Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson; Neustadter says they find themselves navigating the newsroom's ever-shifting power dynamics this time around.

“There’s a lot around power. How do you use it and how do you wield it?” Neustadter said. “As you saw in the trailer, there’s a hack. The hack is going to uncover a lot of secrets and a lot of truths are going to be revealed. And then I think that puts everyone sort of spinning. And the question is, what are they going to do, and where are they going to go now?”

Jon Hamm joins the cast this season as Paul Marks, a role that Neustadter calls "very complex."

“You never really know what he’s got going on and what he’s got up his sleeve,” Neustadter said. “He is constantly keeping us on the edge of our seats and subverting expectation in many instances in really, really interesting ways.”

And with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Aniston, Witherspoon and the rest of the ensemble are not promoting the upcoming season. Neustadter says not having their voices as part of the conversation is “a bummer.”

“I think we all hope that we can get back to talking together about everything soon. That this can all reach a resolution so that we can all be in the conversation together, because I think we’re all very proud of this show and we can’t wait for the world to see it,” Neustadter said.

