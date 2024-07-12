'The Penguin' sets his sights on San Diego

To promote its new The Batman spin-off series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell, Max is taking over San Diego.

Timed with San Diego Comic Con later in July, the streaming service has announced it's bringing Gotham City to "America's Finest City."

The Penguin will begin its takeover July 25 with the opening of a recreation of Gotham's famed Iceberg Lounge, famously run on the big — and now small — screen by the Penguin himself.

Starting Friday, fans who are over 21 can win a chance to attend an after-party in the lounge at this website. According to the streamer, "This multi-room experience offers complimentary drinks, live DJ sets, exclusive giveaways including a Jefferson's Bourbon tasting, and photo opportunities including Oz's iconic purple Maserati — giving partygoers an unprecedented glimpse into Gotham's criminal underworld."

You can even get a chance to get to the inner sanctum, the 44 Below club, via a special password.

Further, Max will be deploying a Gotham Ice Truck in front of the San Diego Convention Center, where visitors can get free Slush Puppies to beat the heat.

Max will also be partnering with local San Diego businesses like Gaslamp Pizza, Prohibition 1920 and more for "bespoke giveaways."

Naturally, The Penguin will have a presence inside the con as well, with a Hall H panel with the cast and executive producers.

Pia Barlow, the executive vice president of HBO and Max's Originals Marketing division, said "fans will have the chance to engross themselves in the underground world of Oz Cobbs's Gotham, picking up where we left off in Matt Reeves' The Batman, as we look to generate excitement for the series premiering this September."

Check out @TheBatman's social channels starting July 21 for more details.

