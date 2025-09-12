'The Super Mario. Bros Movie' sequel is titled 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

A 'Super Mario' statue is seen inside a Nintendo store in Shibuya. Nintendo released 'Donkey Kong Bananza' on their new console Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17, 2025. (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Mario and Luigi are headed to outer space.

Nintendo and Illumination have announced that the sequel to the 2023 animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

This new film will arrive in theaters on April 3, 2026. It is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

Additionally, the voice actors from the previous film are returning to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing Princess Peach, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will also feature new characters, which, along with the new voice cast, will be announced at a later date.

Illumination also released a video coinciding with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie title announcement. In the video, Mario sleeps underneath a tree while a butterfly travels throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. The butterfly eventually flies all the way up to outer space, where the title of the sequel film is then revealed.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

