'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer shows off first look at Bowser Jr., Princess Rosalina

Mario, Bowser and Luigi in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,' directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. (Nintendo, Illumination)

Mario and Luigi are back in the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Nintendo, Illumination and Universal Pictures released the trailer for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Wednesday.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film are returning to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing Princess Peach, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek.

There are also two new additions to the film's cast. Brie Larson has been tapped to voice Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie will portray Bowser Jr.

The trailer finds a now-tiny Bowser inside the miniature version of his castle. He shows Mario and Luigi a new painting he's made of himself and Princess Peach. While Luigi compliments the colors Bowser used, Mario calls the painting "trash."

"How dare you look at my masterpiece and say that! I'll burn the skin off your bones," Bowser says, before realizing he's taken things too far. "Wow, sorry about that. That's the old Bowser talking. Still working through my demons, I suppose."

We also see the first look at Bowser Jr. and Princess Rosalina. The former tells Mario and Luigi he's come for his father, while the latter refuses to be captured, fighting back against her would-be kidnapper.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026.

