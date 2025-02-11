Then -vs- Now: Carrie Underwood

HOLLYWOOD - MAY 25: American Idol Finalist Carrie Underwood performs onstage the American Idol Finale: Results Show held at the Kodak Theatre on May 25, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If I were to ask you how long ago Carrie Underwood competed on “American Idol” and won, what would your answer be? 8-10 years ago? 12? Try 20 years, two decades ago! It doesn’t seem like it was 20 years ago, does it?

Carrie was on Season 4 of “American Idol” and won it all and now she’s one of the biggest country stars you hear on your radio. Flash forward twenty years and now she returns to “American Idol,” but this time as a judge.

She recently posted a photo of her 20 years ago as a contestant versus today, as a judge sitting next to Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“Then” as a contestant vs. “Now” as a judge 20 years later! Counting down the days as we’re one month away from the March 9 season premiere of @AmericanIdol on @ABCNetwork and Stream on @hulu! 🎤🎶 #CUonIDOL pic.twitter.com/cvukhCL4sz — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 9, 2025

The season premiere of “American Idol” with Carrie Underwood as your new judge premieres on ABC on March 9th.