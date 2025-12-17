These are the 50 most-played Top 40 songs on the radio this year Did your favorite song make this list?

Chappell Roan performs in London on Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

YE-Music-Songs of the Year-2025

2025 is winding down, and before we turn the calendar to 2026, let’s look back at some of the biggest songs in Top 40 music this year.

Here are the 50 most played songs on Top 40 radio in 2025, according to Mediabase.

#50 squabble up – Kendrick Lamar

#49 Party 4 U – Charli XCX

#48 Apple – Charli XCX

#47 Nokia – Drake

#46 Love Somebody – Morgan Wallen

#45 Forever Young – David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max

#44 Dancing In The Flames – The Weeknd

#43 It’s ok I’m ok – Tate McRae

#42 Sailor Song – Gigi Perez

#41 MUTT – Leon Thomas

#40 Azizam – Ed Sheeran

#39 WILDFLOWER – Billie Eilish

#38 Blue Strips – Jessie Murph

#37 BMF – SZA

#36 Revolving door – Tate McRae

#35 Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

#34 Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

#33 Diet Pepsi – Addison Rae

#32 30 For 30 – SZA & Kendrick Lamar

#31 Bad Dreams – Teddy Swims

#30 Nice To Meet You – Myles Smith

#29 Timeless – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

#28 Golden – HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami & K-Pop Demon Hunters Cast

#27 twilight zone – Ariana Grande

#26 Good News – Shaboozey

#25 What I Want – Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae

#24 Mystical Magical – Benson Boone#23 Abracadabra – Lady Gaga

#22 DAISIES – Justin Bieber#21 undressed – sombr#20 Sports car – Tate McRae

#19 Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter

#18 Messy – Lola Young

#17 Love Me Not – Ravyn Lenae

#16 Bed Chem – Sabrina Carpenter

#15 Cry For Me – The Weeknd

#14 Anxiety – Doechii

#13 A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

#12 Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else – Benson Boone

#11 luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

#10 That’s So True – Gracie Abrams

#9 Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

#8 Too Sweet – Hozier

#7 APT – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

#6 Taste – Sabrina Carpenter

#5 BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

#4 Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan

#3 Stargazing – Myles Smith

#2 Ordinary – Alex Warren

#1 Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars