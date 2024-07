If your day isn’t going as planned and you need a good laugh, guaranteed you’ll get it watching these outtakes from Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke. The two recently teamed up for a collab on “Over When We’re Sober” and were on set to shoot a promo for their new single and let’s just say it took a little longer than planned.

Looks like they both had a case of the giggles and couldn’t lock in to get it done!

Pretty great, huh?