Thomas Rhett INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: Musician Thomas Rhett (L) and Lauren Akins attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Christopher Polk)

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins had themselves a date night last weekend which included a quick nap before a night out on the town.

“Went on a date. Lauren needed a nap first. Hahaha love you honey,” Thomas posted on Instagram.