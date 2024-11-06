Thursday is a magical day at Starbucks!

Promotion changes FILE PHOTO: Starbucks is cutting back on how many app promotions it will be offering this holiday season. (ManuPadilla - stock.adobe.com)

Thousands of folks wait for this moment all year and it’s coming on Thursday November 7, 2024.

It’s the big launch of the Starbucks Holiday cups. If you’re thinking why this is such a big deal, we’re not sure either. However, it’s one of the most anticipated days on social media.

Also expected is the 2024 Starbucks Holiday menu. While the official menu has not been released, food site cozymeal.com has released the ‘leaked’ items.

Anticipated items according to the site include a Caramel Brulee Latte, Sugar Cookie and Almond Milk Latte and Peppermint Mocha among several others

Get your holiday coffee on!



