Toby Keith through the years FILE - In this April 7, 2014, file photo shows Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops in Las Vegas. Singer and songwriter Keith will perform a tribute to the late legend Merle Haggard during the American Country Countdown Awards on May 1, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Toby Keith “passed peacefully” on Monday night (February 5th) at the age of 62.

Toby was diagnosed with stomach cancer in June of 2022 and was receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery.

“He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the social media post said. “Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”