Toby Keith to receive Country Icon Award at first ever People’s Choice Country Awards

Toby Keith through the years FILE - In this April 7, 2014, file photo shows Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops in Las Vegas. Singer and songwriter Keith will perform a tribute to the late legend Merle Haggard during the American Country Countdown Awards on May 1, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Toby Keith will need to make some room in his trophy case as he will be awarded the Country Icon Award at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards on September 28th. Fellow Oklahoman, Blake Shelton, will present the award.

“We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever country icon award,” said Cassandra Tryon, senior vp, of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal television and streaming. “As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history.”

The People’s Choice Country Awards will be hosted by Little Big Town at the Grand Ole Opry and will air on NBC and Peacock at 8PM ET.