Remembering Toby Keith AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Editorial Use Only. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Toby Keith’s family shared from Toby’s social media accounts that they are officially launching his food line called Toby Keith’s Premium.

Toby’s family revealed that this was something he had been working on for 18 months before he passed away. Toby Keith’s Premium will offer Blue Catfish, Smash Burgers, Chicken & Beef Big Dogs, Getcha Some Sauces, and more! They are are taking online orders now at TobyKeithPremium.com.