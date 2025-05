CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 17: Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady smiles on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is opening a museum in Las Vegas with iconic sports memorabilia and other historical items.

The museum will feature Michael Jordan’s first Air Jordans, Jackie Robinson’s bat from 1947, Tiger Woods’ ball from his first Masters win, and Oprah’s Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The “Hall of Excellence” is set to open on June 20th.