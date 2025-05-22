Tom Hanks will star in new off-Broadway play he co-wrote

Tom Hanks is set to star in an off-Broadway production of a new play he co-wrote.

Hanks will star in the world premiere of This World of Tomorrow, a brand-new play he co-wrote with James Glossman. It's based on a series of short stories by Hanks.

This World of Tomorrow is set at the end of the 21st century. Hanks will star as Bert Allenberry, a scientist from the future who embarks on a time-traveling adventure to find true love. Bert finds himself continuously returning to a special day during the 1939 World's Fair in Queens, New York.

"Out of the collision of technology and desire, nostalgia and history, what life will Bert choose as his own?" the show's official description asks.

The play will have a limited eight-week run at The Shed's Griffin Theater in New York. It will be directed by Kenny Leon, who also directed the current production of Othello on Broadway starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

This marks the second collaboration between Hanks and Glossman after they previously worked together on the play Safe Home in 2022.

This World of Tomorrow begins previews on Oct. 30 with the limited engagement running through Dec. 21.

