The Top 10 most hated Thanksgiving Dishes

Here are America’s top 10 most hated Thanksgiving dishes with commentary by me.
1. Green bean casserole - I can see why people don’t like this. The mystery white based sauce is too runny and is sometimes bland.
2. Stuffing - How dare you? This is the best. But a more important question: Is it Stuffing or Dressing? Here in Ohio, I’ve heard people swear that it’s “dressing.” What is it?
3. Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows - Totally get this one. I don’t care if you call it Yam or Sweet potato casserole, I pass unless there’s a slew of pecans and brown sugar on it. Then it might as well be Pecan pie.
4. Cranberry sauce
5. Turkey - If you hate this, why have Thanksgiving at all? Just order Italian.
6. Hawaiian Dinner Rolls - Shame on you for thinking that a bite does not open the heaven’s above of this sweet golden morsal.
7. Mac and Cheese
8. Yams - Again, Yams or Sweet Potatoes. PASS.
9. Mashed potatoes - That’s blasphemous!
10. Pumpkin pie - I can understand this. I didn’t like Pumpkin pie until I was much older. It’s certainly an acquired taste.
Any other additions or comments? Post in the comments below.