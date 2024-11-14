The Top 10 most hated Thanksgiving Dishes

American Thanksgiving Dinner Stuffing in steam tray during the preparation of a traditional American Thanksgiving holiday meal, San Ramon, California, November 23, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

By Nick Roberts

Here are America’s top 10 most hated Thanksgiving dishes with commentary by me.

1. Green bean casserole - I can see why people don’t like this. The mystery white based sauce is too runny and is sometimes bland.

2. Stuffing - How dare you? This is the best. But a more important question: Is it Stuffing or Dressing? Here in Ohio, I’ve heard people swear that it’s “dressing.” What is it?

3. Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows - Totally get this one. I don’t care if you call it Yam or Sweet potato casserole, I pass unless there’s a slew of pecans and brown sugar on it. Then it might as well be Pecan pie.

4. Cranberry sauce

5. Turkey - If you hate this, why have Thanksgiving at all? Just order Italian.

6. Hawaiian Dinner Rolls - Shame on you for thinking that a bite does not open the heaven’s above of this sweet golden morsal.

7. Mac and Cheese

8. Yams - Again, Yams or Sweet Potatoes. PASS.

9. Mashed potatoes - That’s blasphemous!

10. Pumpkin pie - I can understand this. I didn’t like Pumpkin pie until I was much older. It’s certainly an acquired taste.

Any other additions or comments? Post in the comments below.

