LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé is seen onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Before 2025 is too far in our rearview mirrors, let’s take a look back at some of the top stories that made 2025 a memorable year.

What a year for Queen Bey!

Beyoncé took home Album of the Year honors at the 2025 Grammys for Cowboy Carter, subsequently becoming the first Black woman to receive that recognition in over two decades. It was her 35th Grammy award. She holds the record for most Grammy wins by any artist.

Not only that, but her Cowboy Carter Tour grossed more than $400 Million. Through her own entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, she’s able to keep more of the revenue from all her projects in-house. She also sold more than $50 Million worth of merch on the legendary tour. This tour along with her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, which grossed almost $600 Million, brought the Queen Bey into the three comma club, making her only the fifth musician to become a billionaire. She joins Jay-Z, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen.

Erykah Badu performing. (Stacker/Stacker)

Multi-Generational

2025 also saw the return of the Queen of Neo-Soul, Erykah Badu teamed up with Rapsody, winning the Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy for 3:AM. It was Badu’s first Grammy in over 20 years and Rapsody’s first.

Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Anthem of the Year

The year’s anthem was undoubtedly 30 For 30, which was boosted by Kendrick Lamar and Sza’s performance in the halftime show of Superbowl LIX. The track debuted at #1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart. K.Dot was already riding his wave from 2024 and there was little anyone could do to stop him.

Cardi B at the "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at Walmart on September 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Little Miss Drama

Cardi B returned with her second album, AM I The Drama, which went along with her Little Miss Drama Tour. Her comeback single, Outside peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.