'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops box office with $60 million debut

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts topped the weekend box office, opening with an estimated $60.5 million at the North American box office. The seventh film in the franchise, starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, added an estimated $110 million overseas, bringing its global total to $170.5 million.

That knocked Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse into second place, although it gave Rise of the Beasts a run for its money, earning an estimated $55.4 million for a $225.4 million two-week total. Worldwide, it's already surpassed 2018's Into the Spider-Verse's lifetime gross of $377 million, with $390 million in just 12 days, making it Sony s highest-grossing animated release in history.

The Little Mermaid took third place with an estimated $22.8 million at the domestic box office and $52.7 million overseas. Its three-week global tally currently stands at $414.2 million.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 held on to fourth place with an estimated $7 million in North America. The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie has crossed $800 million worldwide. It's now topped the first film's $773 million gross, but currently trails Vol. 2's $863 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Boogeyman, grabbing $6.9 million in its second week of release. Its domestic total now stands at $24.7 million.

