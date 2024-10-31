A trick that will change your opinion on Candy Corn

Are you ready for this sweet escape? Los Angeles, Ca.  Halloween candy corn for an illustration about the anatomy of a sugar rush. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

A survey by Yahoo! Food reveals that the most hated Halloween candy are:

1) Licorice (18%)

2) Candy Corn (13%)

3) Raisins (13%)

Ok. I can get it if a kid gets a box of raisins. That’s kind of a letdown. Although as an adult, who doesn’t love them?

But I don’t get all the hate on Candy Corn.

By itself, it does not have the most robust flavor. But I learned a trick that forever changed my feelings and perceptions on the decades old candy.

Try this trick: Take 3 pieces of Candy Corn and 10 whole peanuts and eat them together. BOOM. This replicates the wonderful taste of a Pay Day bar perfectly. It’s identical. The new trick is becoming popular enough that I’ve seen a combo bowl of them displayed at Halloween parties. Want your mind blown? Add a small square of Hersey’s chocolate to the mix and now you have nirvana in your mouth.

Just trust me on this.



