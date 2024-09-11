Tucker Wetmore performing "Wind Up Missin' You" at his Grand Ole Opry debut

Tucker Wetmore - All Star Jam 2024 (Dan Higgens)

By Jay Edwards

Last month, Tucker Wetmore got a very special message delivered to him from his grandmother. That message was an invitation for him to make his Grand Ole Opry debut, which if you missed, you can see here. It was a very special moment getting that invitation from his grandmother and last night, Tucker made his Opry debut.

Check him out on stage standing in that famous circle performing “Wind Up Missin’ You.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!