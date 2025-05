Two popular fast-food chains are looking to enter the Miami Valley

(Jack in the Box)

Jack in the Box will serve up hungry customers in Florida.

Jack in the Box

Two popular fast-food chains are looking to enter the Miami Valley with numerous locations.

Del Taco and Jack in the Box are looking to grow across the country, including the Dayton area.

Del Taco (Source: Del Taco)

Del Taco, a Mexican quick service chain open late-nights, is looking at roughly 10 sites for the region.

Del Taco

(Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Jack in the Box, a business with locations open 24 hours, wants roughly 15 locations.

Jack in the Box