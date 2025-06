The 74th annual Poultry Days is happening this weekend in the Village of Versailles.

The annual community festival has sold over 1 million chicken dinners since its inaugural festival in 1952! The theme for this year’s festival is “Poultry Mania,” offering fun for all ages!

Poultry Days runs from June 13th to June 15th. More information about the festival can be found on the festival website.