VIDEO: Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs debut “Backup Plan” at Stagecoach

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bailey Zimmerman performs with Luke Combs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Combs was performing at Stagecoach on Sunday (April 27) when he brought out Bailey Zimmerman to debut their new song “Backup Plan.”

“Backup Plan” will officially be released this Friday, May 2nd!