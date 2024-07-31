VIDEO: Blake Shelton’s stepson, Zuma, makes his country music debut at Ole Red in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Blake Shelton attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton’s 15-year-old stepson, Zuma Rossdale, took the stage at Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma Monday (July 29) night to make his country music debut.

Blake introduced Zuma on stage and sat close by as he performed Zach Bryan’s “Oklahoma Smokeshow.”

Music runs deep in Zuma’s bloodlines. He is the son of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale and, as said earlier, the stepson of Blake Shelton.