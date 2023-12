"Same Here" FILE PHOTO: Country music singer Brad Paisley performs before U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and members of the National Governors Association in the East Room of the White House on February 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Paisley released a song on the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (NATHAN HOWARD/Getty Images)

Brad Paisley was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (December 4th) when he hinted that he may have a new project with his buddy Post Malone coming soon.

Post Malone is no stager to country music. He has already done country collaborations with HARDY and Morgan Wallen. He also covered Brad’s hit “I’m Gonna Miss Her” in 2021.