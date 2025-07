FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn accept the Duo of the Year award onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen was performing in Miami over the weekend when Brooks & Dunn joined him for a duet of “Whiskey Glasses.” To make sure he got all the words right, Ronnie Dunn hilariously held a cheat sheet with the lyrics on it during the performance.