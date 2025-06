THE COLONY, TEXAS - MAY 10: Bailey Zimmerman performs at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser at Topgolf on May 10, 2023 in The Colony, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Bailey Zimmerman is a self proclaimed mama’s boy, but he is obviously a big fan of his grandma too! He took her through his stage entrance process and caught it all on video! He looks like a pretty fantastic grandson to me <3 Check out the video in his post!