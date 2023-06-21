VIDEO: Chris Janson has fan removed from festival after flipping off his nine-year-old son

Chris Janson is coming to Kettering AUSTIN, TX - MAY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Chris Janson performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Rich Fury)

Chris Janson was in Minnesota performing at the Kick’n Up Kountry Festival over the weekend. Janson brought his nine-year-old son on stage to sing with him when he saw someone in the crowd flipping his son the bird. Chris stopped the show and immediately had the fan thrown out of the entire festival.





WARNING: NSFW language is used in this video