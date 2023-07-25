VIDEO: Chris Stapleton gives young fan a rare backstage meet and greet

Chris Stapleton Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 16, 2023 Chris Stapleton kicked off the final weekend of big stars at the Houston Rodeo, with his amazing performance at NRG! (Mike Lanier)

By Woody

It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton rarely does interviews or meet and greets before or after his shows, he simply lets his music do the talking for him. However, during a recent show in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Chris saw a young girl in the crowd with a sign that read, “Will you take a picture with me?”

After seeing the sing, Chris had the little girl (Lily) and her family escorted backstage to meet him and his wife Morgane.

@ytetterton #chrisstapleton @Chris Stapleton @Morgane Stapleton #bestnightever #countrymusic #veteranshomeloanampitheater #kidsarethebest #stapleton ♬ original sound - Von
