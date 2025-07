NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton was a guest on Sesame Street where he sang a duet with none other than Elmo!

Chris and Elmo sang their own version of Randy Newman’s “You Got A Friend In Me” called “You Got A Friend In Music.”