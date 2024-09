CMA Fest 2023 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 11: Dierks Bentley performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley was performing at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 7th when he surprised fans by inviting his daughter Evie on stage to perform. Dierks’ band played while Evie sang a cover of Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season.”

It wasn’t until Evie was done singing when fans in the crowd found out who she was. “Give it up for my daughter Evie,” Bentley shouted proudly after the performance.