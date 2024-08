CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Riley Green speaks on CMA Close Up Stage during CMA Fest 2023 at Music City Center on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Ella Langley and Riley Green released the official video for their single “you look like you love me” yesterday (August 28).

The video is set to an old western theme where Riley is a wanted man entering the saloon that Ella was performing in. You may even recognize the sheriff in the video, played by none other than Jamey Johnson!