2023 CMT Music Awards – Red Carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: HARDY and Caleigh Ryan attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

Hardy’s new single “Six Feet Under (Caleigh’s Song)” is out today---a reflective look at all he’s been thru and where he is now. Just last month, he addressed the graduating class of his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State University, telling them, “go with your gut every single time.”

Here’s his new single!