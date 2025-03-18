VIDEO: Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee and “Gabe the Babe” are going to prom!

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll, Bailee Ann and Bunnie Xo are seen at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Nancy Wilson

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s daughter Bailee Ann is heading to prom. Bunnie captured the “promposal” from “Gabe the Babe.” Bailee initially teased, “Can I say no?” but then accepted. Gabe had scattered rose petals over the floor, and was all dressed up when he gave Bailee a bouquet of roses holding a sign, “Bailee, Make This Prom a Tale as Old as Time?” with Beauty and the Beast music in the background! Sigh.....

@thebaileeann should i have said no??? (we all know it’s too sweet to deny) 🤍💋 #baileeann #prom2025 #promposals #bestboyfriend ♬ original sound - thebaileeann



