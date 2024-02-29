VIDEO: Josh Turner finds old video of Travis Kelce singing “Your Man”

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 11: Josh Turner performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

We are a couple of weeks removed from when Travis Kelce grabbed the mic at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and sang “Friends In Low Places,” and already an old video of him taking the stage has resurfaced.

Josh Turner shared a video on X yesterday (February 28th) of Kelce singing his hit, “Your Man.”

Apparently, the video is from last year’s NFL Draft. Travis was attending Lainey Wilson’s performance at the Draft and in Travis Kelce fashion, he found a mic and found the stage.